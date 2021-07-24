Credit Suisse AG Has $486,000 Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SP Plus by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SP opened at $31.01 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $719.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

