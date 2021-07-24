Credit Suisse AG Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.