Credit Suisse AG Makes New $495,000 Investment in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of GoldMining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 58.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2.65.

GLDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

