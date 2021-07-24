Credit Suisse AG Makes New $506,000 Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at about $23,185,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.80.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

