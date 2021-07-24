Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,428 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth $251,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 25.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $556.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

