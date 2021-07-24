Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.35.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

