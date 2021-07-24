Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.35.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
