Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post sales of $145.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.34 million. Cree posted sales of $205.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $622.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $627.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $662.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $713.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Shares of CREE opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.