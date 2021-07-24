Critical Comparison: First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) versus Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 13.90% 5.57% 0.47% First Financial Bankshares 43.24% 13.55% 2.02%

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glen Burnie Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00

First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.49%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.40 $1.67 million N/A N/A First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 13.52 $202.03 million $1.42 33.73

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.