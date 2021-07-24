Critical Review: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Ozon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.60 $56.79 million $0.70 98.74 Ozon $1.44 billion 7.58 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -28.68

Revolve Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Revolve Group and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 5 10 1 2.75 Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.22%. Ozon has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Ozon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Ozon on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

