Critical Survey: Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coupa Software and ACI Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $541.64 million 30.59 -$180.12 million ($1.56) -144.44 ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 3.21 $72.66 million N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -45.08% -19.32% -5.17% ACI Worldwide 7.39% 16.17% 5.82%

Volatility and Risk

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coupa Software and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 1 6 14 1 2.68 ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00

Coupa Software currently has a consensus price target of $296.87, suggesting a potential upside of 31.75%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.33%. Given Coupa Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Coupa Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers specialized modules, including strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce, supplier risk management, supply chain design and planning, treasury management, and spend analysis. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. Coupa Software Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud Computing L.P to establish a joint venture, Coupa K.K. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

