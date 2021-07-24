Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for about 1.8% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. No Street GP LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.29. 1,522,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.06. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

