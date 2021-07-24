Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94. Croda International has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $54.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.6092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

