Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Crown in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.96. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99. Crown has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

