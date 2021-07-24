CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

