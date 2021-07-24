Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 140.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.40 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.57.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

