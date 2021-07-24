Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,582 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of JACK opened at $109.54 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.38 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.52.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

