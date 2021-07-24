Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 13,476 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,446 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 33.8% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,067 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $158.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,550,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $940,450 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

