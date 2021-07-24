Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 21,072 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.