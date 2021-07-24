Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

CGEM has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -4.71. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,727,000. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.