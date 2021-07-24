CustomContractNetwork Price Down 76.9% Over Last 7 Days (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 76.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $69,028.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 76.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00375943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

