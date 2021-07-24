CVCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.14 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002197 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $86,811.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00104216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00140277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,672.84 or 1.00154943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

