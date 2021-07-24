CWV Chain Market Cap Reaches $5.44 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $11,211.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00143753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.55 or 1.00231152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00885332 BTC.

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

