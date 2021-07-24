CWV Chain Market Cap Reaches $5.44 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $11,211.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00143753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.55 or 1.00231152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00885332 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

