Cyba (LON:CYBA) Trading 24.6% Higher

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA) shares traded up 24.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 893,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.73 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £13.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

Cyba Company Profile (LON:CYBA)

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

