D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 306,479 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 129.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,479 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. upped their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

