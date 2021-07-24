D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 96,877 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,877 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Globe Life worth $23,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,755,230. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

