D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Entegris worth $27,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

Shares of ENTG opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.15. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

