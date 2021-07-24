D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,865 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 61.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 368,510 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,574,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.05 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last 90 days.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

