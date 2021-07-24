D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $26.87 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,041 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $26,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Popular by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Popular by 24.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 78,488 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Popular by 91.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at about $17,907,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $72.56 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

