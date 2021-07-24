D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,273,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361,903 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.