DA Davidson Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $8.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.34. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.52.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.