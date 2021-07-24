Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 4.9%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, vehicle loan, recreational loan, unsecured loan, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services.

