Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.1% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,031. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $190.34 and a 1-year high of $292.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.94.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

