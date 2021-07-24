Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Posts Earnings Results

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

DNKEY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.58. 111,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNKEY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 129.00 to 124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

