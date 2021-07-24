Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.68.

Shares of DDOG opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,168 shares of company stock worth $40,889,888. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

