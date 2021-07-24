Decentralized Machine Learning Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $185,218.34 and approximately $3,245.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00842199 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

