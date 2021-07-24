Deeper Network Price Tops $0.13 (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $51.29 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 90.3% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00111581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00139507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.58 or 1.00339916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.53 or 0.00894072 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

