DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.65 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $774,861.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,159,791 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

