Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

TACO stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

