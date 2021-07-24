Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $2.78 million and $191,917.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00144065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,189.92 or 0.99781364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.35 or 0.00899903 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.