Desjardins Downgrades Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDOFF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

OTCMKTS:WDOFF opened at $9.59 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.