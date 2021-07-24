Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $103.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.92.

BX opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

