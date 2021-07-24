Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $53.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.44.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.