Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €42.20 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) received a €42.20 ($49.65) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

DBAN has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.12 ($53.08).

Shares of ETR:DBAN opened at €36.60 ($43.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.64. The company has a market cap of $688.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4.12. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12 month low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a 12 month high of €39.34 ($46.29).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

