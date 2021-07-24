Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given a $20.83 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.42.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

