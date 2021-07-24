DiFy.Finance Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $183.05 or 0.00544531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $629,947.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DiFy.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.04 or 0.00862792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

DiFy.Finance (YFIII) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiFy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DiFy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DiFy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DiFy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.