DIGG Hits 24-Hour Volume of $62,421.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. DIGG has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $62,421.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $29,264.89 or 0.85215673 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00125387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00146034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,446.41 or 1.00303629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00898898 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 286 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

