DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

DBRG opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 199,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

