Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

