Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,748 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Research were worth $30,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of National Research by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National Research by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in National Research by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in National Research by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRC stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $63,055.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,812,843. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

